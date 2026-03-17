Warmer temps are coming to Colorado Springs — here's what landscapers say you should do now

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local landscaping expert says it's time to start hand-watering your lawn, but hold off on sprinkler systems and planting until around least Mother's Day.

With snow on the ground earlier this week and temperatures expected to climb into the 70s, Colorado Springs has seen a whirlwind of weather conditions recently. A local landscaping expert says the warm stretch is a signal for homeowners to start paying attention to their yards.

Cole Schwandt, owner of Pikes Peak Landscaping, said that this time of year his crew is typically focused on snowplowing. But the unusually warm temperatures have changed that.

"We're doing a lot of landscaping, hardscaping. We're working," Schwandt said.

Schwandt said homeowners with yards should start watering their grass now.

"I think, with these high temperatures, especially this week, you're just going to want to put some water down on that grass and on these plants. If not, this is the type of weather that will scorch the plants, scorch the grass," Schwandt said.

Because it is still March, Schwandt recommends watering by hand with a garden hose rather than turning on a sprinkler system.

"I think it's still just too early," Schwandt said.

When I asked whether sprinkler season had arrived — even with temperatures potentially reaching the 70s and 80s — Schwandt was clear.

"No, pull out your hose and water it by hand because if we get a cold snap, you're just going to, you know, freeze your irrigation," Schwandt said.

Schwandt also recommends holding off on planting or gardening for now and focusing solely on watering. He said the temperature threshold to keep in mind is straightforward.

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"I would say anywhere above 40 degrees. You want to get out there and hand water. Usually we say around Mother's Day is when you turn on the irrigation system," Schwandt said.

As for the best time of day to water, Schwandt said mornings or evenings are ideal.

"You want to stay away from midday because it just evaporates," Schwandt said.

He said consistent early watering is the key to a healthy lawn heading into the warmer months.

"You'll have the greenest lawn because you were out there watering a lot sooner than the rest of the people," Schwandt said.

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