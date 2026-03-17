Warm weather brings more hikers, officials stress safety and preparation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Warmer temperatures are bringing more people to local trails earlier than usual this season, but officials say the changing conditions can create unexpected risks.

“There hasn’t been a lot of winter for us this year,” said Scott Abbott, Regional Parks, Trails and Open Space Manager. “We’ve had warm weather, and that means people are out and about.”

From hiking and biking to families enjoying time outdoors, the increase in trail use is noticeable across the city’s more than 200 miles of trails. But Abbott says conditions can vary widely depending on the location.

“What’s really interesting about the weather right now is things can change rapidly,” said Abbott. “Last week, we had temperatures in the 60s and almost 70s… and then blinding winds, whiteout conditions and snow. Here we are again with bright blue skies.”

That variability can create hidden hazards. Shady areas may still hold snow and ice, while other trails appear dry.

“Using caution this time of year is paramount,” said Abbott. “There could be hidden ice… slips and falls that could ruin your day pretty quickly.”

Those risks are something the Colorado Springs Fire Department is already seeing firsthand.

“We’ve been a lot busier with our trail evacuations this time of year than what we typically would see,” said firefighter C.J. Sidebottom with the department’s high-angle rescue team.

Sidebottom says more people on the trails often leads to more accidents.

“The more users we have, the more accidents that can also occur,” he said.

Most rescues involve lower leg injuries or hikers slipping on loose terrain.

“People slip between the decomposing granite… or loose dirt around Red Rocks,” said Sidebottom. “The footwear definitely gets people.”

Crews also respond to lost hikers or those caught unprepared after sunset.

“It gets dark, they’re cold, they don’t know where their car is, their cell phone battery is not charged, it’s just kind of a myriad of issues that leads to a call for help,” he said.

In some cases, rescues can become more complex, requiring crews to hike in with equipment or use specialized resources.

“Whatever you are traveling over, we’re going to have to travel over that same thing while carrying rescue equipment,” said Sidebottom.

Despite the risks, many hikers say they’re taking steps to stay safe.

“We packed layers… brought snacks, brought water,” said Francesca Thorton.

Mary-Kate Laibhen, who is new to hiking, said she’s learning to prepare as she goes.

“I’m from Florida… this is actually my third hike the entire time I’ve been here,” she said.

Both hikers said they check the weather, download maps and let others know their plans before heading out.

Officials say those simple steps can make a big difference.

“We certainly want to encourage folks to be prepared ahead of their hike,” said Abbott.

As more people hit the trails this spring, crews say understanding conditions and knowing your limits can help keep a day outdoors from turning into a rescue.

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