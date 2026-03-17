Walsenburg residents forced to pick up water as emergency hits day four

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KOAA) — Residents of Walsenburg, Colorado lined up at a water tanker outside the Huerfano County Community Center Monday, filling buckets and containers as the city worked to locate a water main break that left many without running water.



Watch News5's coverage of the water main break below:

The tanker was one of the only sources of water available in the area Monday. The Red Cross was also on scene throughout the day distributing water to residents. Neighbors helped load heavy buckets and containers onto people's vehicles.

City officials said they were working to locate the water main break, but as of Monday evening, no confirmation had been provided on how close crews were to finding or fixing it.

I reached out to the city administrator, the mayor, and the public works team but have not yet received a response.

For some residents, the outage was more than an inconvenience.

Betty Medina said she had no choice but to come collect water herself.

"It's for the restroom because... my husband's handicapped. He had a stroke and I got to haul all this stuff because... I can't even get him in the truck," said Medina.

Medina described the tight-knit nature of the community as residents helped one another through the disruption.

"We were born and raised here. Everybody knows each other. We're family. There's a lot of family members that we all treat each other like family," said Medina.

Rick Woessner said he filled a 15-gallon container at the tanker and noted the outages are a recurring problem.

"The water goes out frequently, more so here than any other place I've ever lived in my life combined," said Woessner.

Mario Bell, who moved to Walsenburg because of its affordability, said the repeated water issues have pushed him to consider leaving.

"We found a place here in Walsenburg because it was an affordable town. We didn't know how bad things could be down here," said Bell.

Bell said the situation has become untenable.

"And these problems have been going on year after year. Nothing's been done," said Bell.

Bell said he and his family have been forced to use a nearby truck stop and state park for basic needs like restroom access and showers, and are now considering putting their house up for sale.

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