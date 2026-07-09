Virtual engagement underway for Pueblo Rest Area, I-25 at Purcell Blvd exit

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says they are designing a new rest area west of I-25 at the Purcell Boulevard exit.

CDOT says the I-25 Pueblo Rest Area will serve a growing number of motorists and travelers.

The Pinion Rest Area, which has facilities north of Pueblo, closed in 2020 due to a lack of potable water and failing wastewater facilities, according to CDOT.

The new rest area facility will accommodate both northbound and southbound travelers and will provide 12 fixtures for men and women, as well as two family restrooms.

The grounds will also feature the following:



nine picnic shelters

one large picnic area

a fenced pet relief area

separated truck, car, and bus parking with 50 truck spaces and 95 car spaces

sidewalks and crosswalks to safely access the building

CDOT says the facility will also provide access to municipal water and sewer facilities.

It will have the capacity to add a transit hub, increased freight parking, and park-and-ride spaces in the future.

In accordance with the Rest Area Project, CDOT is also designing interchange improvements at the Purcell Boulevard exit. The improvements include the following:



replacing the single-lane box culvert with two multi-span structures

ramp intersections, including a roundabout on the west side and an improved stop-controlled intersection on the east side

drainage and other ramp improvements

You can view a map of those proposed changes below:

Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT is hosting a virtual public engagement period to gather feedback and questions for the Pueblo Rest Area, as well as the interchange improvements.

They will be accepting comments from now until July 27. To submit your feedback, visit CDOT's website.

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