Video appears to show CSPD office asleep at the wheel, CSPD investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A video posted on Facebook last week appears to show a Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officer asleep at the wheel of his patrol car.

The video was posted by Geoffrey Franklin, he did not want to be interviewed by News5, saying he feared retaliation. He did tell News5 the video was recorded at the Citadel Crossing Shopping Center parking lot.

News5 reached out to CSPD who said it was aware of the video and investigating the incident.

CSPD sent the following statement:

The Colorado Springs Police Department is aware of a video posted online that appears to show a CSPD officer asleep in a patrol vehicle. The department has initiated an internal investigation to positively identify the officer and review the circumstances surrounding the video. In accordance with policy, the officer will remain on regular duty during the investigation. CSPD is committed to a fair and objective review of the facts and will take appropriate action based on the investigation’s findings. – Ira Cronin, Public Relations Manager, CSPD

CSPD said confirming the officer's identity is a part of its investigation.

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