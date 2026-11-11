Veterans Day highlights importance of mental health support for veterans, addiction recovery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — This Veterans Day, a Colorado behavioral health provider is encouraging veterans and their loved ones to recognize the warning signs of substance abuse and seek help before problems escalate.

Steve Carlton, chief clinical officer at Porch Light Health, spent 10 years working with the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he helped veterans struggling with addiction and post-traumatic stress. Carlton said the stress associated with military service, including combat training, deployments and frequent transitions, can make it difficult for some veterans to adjust to civilian life.

See the full story from Tony Keith in the video below

Spotlighting mental health this Veterans Day

For some, alcohol or other substances become a way to cope with lingering anxiety, stress and traumatic experiences.

“When you're part of that training, you're inducing a ton of stress,” Carlton said of being in the military. “It's no surprise that when people get out, it's hard to shut that off, it's hard to shut down that anxiety, that stress, and so oftentimes people use it as a way to cope with that, as a way to self-medicate.”

Carlton emphasized that not all veterans experience post-traumatic stress, but those who do can face symptoms including intrusive memories, avoidance of reminders of traumatic experiences, changes in mood and thinking. Those symptoms can contribute to exhaustion, sleep problems and ongoing stress, potentially increasing the risk of substance use. Carlton said recognizing a substance use problem involves looking beyond how frequently or how much someone drinks.

Warning signs can include repeatedly drinking more than intended, struggling with cravings, experiencing problems at work or at home, and continuing to use substances despite potentially dangerous consequences.

For veterans who aren't sure whether they need help, Carlton recommends starting with an honest self-assessment and talking with someone they trust. He also encouraged friends and family members to approach loved ones with concern rather than judgment.

“Approaching people with curiosity and a tone of support rather than judgment is huge,” Carlton said, and it was his number one piece of advice.

He cautioned against repeatedly confronting someone about their substance use, recommending that loved ones choose an appropriate time and place for one meaningful conversation instead.

Carlton said recovery is rarely a straightforward process. Progress can include reducing substance use, making healthier choices, and gradually building longer periods of abstinence. He said recognizing those milestones and focusing on the benefits of recovery can help people stay on the path toward change.

For veterans or family members looking for help, Carlton pointed to local Veterans Affairs services and Vet Centers as potential resources. He also highlighted the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Veterans who call 988 can press 1 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line and connect with responders trained to support veterans. Carlton said recognizing veterans on Veterans Day is important, but supporting them throughout the year and understanding the sacrifices associated with military service are equally important.

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.