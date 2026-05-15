'Very, very sad day on the farm:' Carl Musso of Musso Farms in Pueblo passes away

A man described as a "Pueblo Pillar," passed away this week. Henry "Carl" Musso passed away, according to a social media post on the Carl Musso Facebook page.

Carl was one of the people behind Musso Farms, a longtime family-owned farm and market in Pueblo known for its fresh produce, especially its famous Pueblo green chiles, roasted peppers, pumpkins, and seasonal vegetables. Operated by generations of the Musso family, the farm has become a well-known southern Colorado destination for local agriculture, farm stands, and fall activities.

"Born in 1941 on the Musso family farm in Pueblo, Colorado, Carl grew up with dirt under his nails and determination in his heart," part of a blog on the Musso Farm website reads. "At the end of Junior year at Pueblo County High School in 1958, he began selling produce door-to-door in neighborhoods like Bessemer, Salt Creek, and Goat Hill, to save the family farm."

In July of 2021, the Pueblo County Commissioners signed a proclamation recognizing July 20, 2021, as "Henry 'Carl' Musso Day."

“Carl is proof the American dream is real, and anything can be achieved through hard work, dedication, and a supportive family,” part of the proclamation reads. “Carl has fed people from all over the United States and many parts of the world. Carl is an inspiration to his children, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many others who have come into contact with him. Carl continues to work hard in his fields and can be seen greeting customers at the farm and restaurant and thanking them for supporting the family business. Carl knows if it wasn’t for such a supportive community, his success would not be what it is today.”

Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout Big changes are on the way to the Judge Orr Road and US Highway 24 intersection in Peyton. Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.