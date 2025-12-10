UPDATE: Pueblo Regional Building Department transitions to Southern Colorado Building Department

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Regional Building Department is dissolving at the end of the year, transitioning to the Southern Colorado Building Department as Pueblo County launches its own separate building division.

The department responsible for issuing permits, inspections, and licensing in Pueblo will become the Southern Colorado Building Department on Jan. 1, 2026, following Pueblo County's decision to end its intergovernmental agreement in June.

"It's going to be a seamless transition. We're gonna assume all the permits from the city of Pueblo and the town of Boone to the new Southern Colorado Building Department," Mark Guerrero with Southern Colorado Building said.

The Southern Colorado Building Department, the city of Pueblo, and the town of Boone have signed an intergovernmental agreement to work together to provide construction services and permits.

"We're hoping that they build like gangbusters, because the revenue from the permits helps fund us, and we're self-sustaining," Guerrero said.

Pueblo County announced its separation from Pueblo Regional Building in June, with that agreement officially ending at the end of 2025.

"Now that our jurisdiction has been terminated in the county, we're no longer allowed to do anything with them. They have their own jurisdiction in their own license in deals," Guerrero said.

Pueblo County announced they are launching their own building division on Jan. 1, saying building permit applications in the county will be available at the start of the new year.

Contractors who work in both Pueblo city limits as well as outside in Pueblo County will need to get a license through both departments to operate, according to Guerrero.

The Southern Colorado Building Department will launch a new website at the beginning of 2026, where people will be able to apply for licenses and get more information on permits.

___

Video critiquing Chapel Hills Mall sparks debate The Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs is the subject of a critical online video. The video has been trending on Facebook and TikTok for a couple of weeks. Video critiquing Chapel Hills Mall sparks debate

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.