Pueblo County Commissioners vote to terminate their agreement with Pueblo Regional Building

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — How businesses and developers apply for permits and inspections is changing in Pueblo County. Before permits and inspections are issued in Pueblo, the City and County have to work with the Pueblo Regional Building Department under an intergovernmental agreement.

On Tuesday, Pueblo County Commissioners voted two to one to terminate their agreement with the Pueblo Regional Building Department. This means the Pueblo Regional Building Department will only work with the city.

“We're taking a third, or less than probably, of the revenue generated by fees that reside over at Regional Building now over to the county to streamline the process and make it more efficient, for the county only,” said Pueblo County Commissioner Zach Swearingen.

Commissioner Swearingen argues ending their agreement with the Pueblo Regional Building Department was necessary to grow development in Pueblo and make it easier and faster for businesses to get a permit.

“We’re trying to make this process as fair and equal for everybody, whether you pull 100 permits a year, or whether you are a mom and pop small business or a homeowner who doesn't know the process and needs the same equal treatment across the board,” said Commissioner Swearingen.

He said some businesses he has spoken with complained about working with the Pueblo Regional Building Department, saying they caused unnecessary delays.

“We've looked at our data, we don't feel that we're the cause. We've asked our customers, our contracting, our home builders, our realtors, they say we're not the cause. So, we're left up in the air to our own devices as far as what... this issue is,” said Mark Guerrero Chief Building Official for the Pueblo Regional Building Department.

He said they are already making improvements.

“We're always willing to improve. You know, we've taken on some HR courses on how to do customer service, conflict management, you know, change management, that sort of thing. Pueblo Regional is standing up to the plate and ready to be the best building department in the state of Colorado,” said Guerrero.

Guerrero said he is worried about how this transition will impact taxpayers and his employees.

“So we're all in flux right now. We have no idea what's going to happen. We're going to do our best to keep everyone together. But... that might not happen,” said Guerrero.

A spokesperson for Pueblo County stated there will be no impact to taxes:

“These positions are funded by the fees generated from inspections same as they are funded currently through regional.” Pueblo County Spokesperson

With the agreement terminated, the permits, inspections and responsibilities of the Pueblo Regional Building Department will be absorbed under the county's division of planning and development.

But details on the transition, such as staff and revenue, have not been finalized. Commissioners say they will discuss this further at their meeting on Thursday.

Guerrero said the Pueblo Regional Building Department will continue business as unusual with the City of Pueblo.

