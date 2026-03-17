United Way of Pueblo County aiming to help more nonprofits

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — United Way of Pueblo County wants to help more nonprofits. The group says it has office space available for nonprofits, if they want to be housed at United Way of Pueblo County’s Downtown location on West 3rd Street.

United Way of Pueblo County also wants to create and expand the programs it offers that help nonprofits. This is all being done because of their Leadership, Empowerment, and Development (LEAD) Center.

The center was started in late 2023 with $600,000 the group received from Pueblo City Government through its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

Since the center was created, United Way has helped more than 50 nonprofits by providing guidance in difference ways, including teaching them how to write grants to receive money and resource development.

“Nonprofits are doing some of the most important work that we need to do in the community," said Michael Messervy, the LEAD Center Manager. "We could not possibly shift the services that nonprofits do and put that on government or other civic organizations alone.”

For more information on the office space or the LEAD Center, visit Pueblo United Way's website.

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