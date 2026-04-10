Uninvolved woman who died in racing incident identified by coroner

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The woman who died as a result of a racing incident she was not involved in last month has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, she was 77-year-old Deanna Stemler.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on March 22 near the intersection of Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive, which is located near the Woodmen Plaza.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), two vehicles were racing on eastbound Briargate Boulevard when one of them crossed into oncoming traffic and hit an SUV head-on.

Both drivers involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. The driver of the SUV, later identified as Stemler, died at the hospital from her injuries.

At this time, CSPD says charges are still being pursued, and the investigation is ongoing.

This was the 11th traffic death in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say that at this time last year, there were five deadly crashes.

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