COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A program through UCHealth is helping young adults with developmental or intellectual disabilities work towards employment.

According to UCHealth, students participating in Project SEARCH are fully immersed at the UCHealth hospital in their area to learn job skills with the goal of securing competitive employment.

19-year-old Ashlynn Siebrands is participating in the program at Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs, made possible through a partnership between Academy District 20 and the hospital.

"The people are really nice," Siebrands said. "They're like family."

Siebrands works four days per week in the rehabilitation patient care unit. Her daily tasks range from wiping down surfaces and collecting patient linens to leading team huddles with staff.

After completing the program in May, Siebrands says she would like to work at Texas Roadhouse, Kohl's, a school, or another hospital.

Program representatives go with interns into the community to help them obtain employment.

Project SEARCH Southern Colorado region manager Sarah Benavides says, aside from gaining meaningful employment, the goal is for interns to learn new job skills or solidify skills they already have.

“Some of the interns are going to be learning the real basics of employment," Benavides said. "Other interns are a little bit more advanced and they’re ready to tackle some issues like communication, how do I get to know my coworkers, what do I do about emails, how do I stay in touch with my leadership. We try to meet them wherever they are and just build from there.”

The school-to-work transition program includes a series of three internships. Programs are currently available at University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus, Highlands Ranch Hospital, Greeley Hospital, Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs and Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins.

Doug Siebrands says he has already seen growth in his daughter both personally and professionally.

"She was very nervous at first, but she became adjusted really quick and now she looks forward to going," Siebrands said. "She has the comradery of meeting her coworkers on the floor where she works, as well as the other students."

Five interns, including Siebrands, are currently participating in Project SEARCH at Memorial Hospital Central. Benavides says all four interns from last year's program have found employment.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment rate for individuals with disabilities was just 19.3% in 2019, compared to 66.3% for those without disabilities. According to UCHealth, Project SEARCH programs aim for a minimum employment rate of 75 percent to be considered successful.

Benavides emphasizes the importance of a hospital setting for the program.

"We have an intern in the kitchen, we have another intern in the warehouse, we have an intern working in human resources, we have a number of clinical units that also host interns," Benavides said. "There's a wide variety for them to choose from and a lot of different skills that they can build."

Project SEARCH applications for the Fall 2027 program are now open.

More information on Project SEARCH can be found here. To apply, scroll down to application process guidelines and select the respective hospital.

Email Senior Reporter Meghan Glova at meghan.glova@koaa.com.

Follow Meghan Glova KOAA on Facebook.

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