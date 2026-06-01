UCHealth Parkview in Pueblo says they will no longer perform some cardiothoracic surgeries starting this month

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — UCHealth Parkview in Pueblo says starting this month, they will no longer perform some cardiothoracic surgeries.

The hospital says some of those surgeries include the following:



open-heart procedures

TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement)

MitraClip procedures

According to the hospital, the surgeries will now be performed at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs where a specialized cardiac team will provide advanced care for patients.

UCHealth says patients in Pueblo will continue to have access to the following cardiology services at Parkview:



emergency treatment for heart attacks

cardiac catheterization

stent procedures



The following electrophysiology services will also remain available at Parkview:



ablations

pacemakers

implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs)



The hospital says noninvasive cardiac testing, including echocardiograms, stress tests and electrocardiograms (EKGs) will also be performed at Parkview.

UCHealth adds appointments before surgery, as well as follow up care, will still take place in Pueblo.

You can read a statement from UCHealth Parkview regarding the change below:

"UCHealth Parkview is proud of the advanced care and broad range of cardiac services offered for patients in Pueblo and throughout southern Colorado.



Starting this month, specific cardiothoracic surgeries involving open-heart procedures, TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement) and MitraClip procedures will be consolidated at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, where specialized cardiac teams work together to provide advanced care for patients. In addition, Pueblo Cardiology Associates will also be performing TAVR and MitraClip cases at Memorial in partnership with Memorial.



Importantly, this change affects only a small number of highly specialized cardiac procedures. Patients in Pueblo will continue to have access to a comprehensive range of cardiology services at Parkview, including emergency treatment for heart attacks, cardiac catheterization and stent procedures, electrophysiology services such as ablations, pacemakers and implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs), as well as noninvasive cardiac testing including echocardiograms, stress tests and electrocardiograms (EKGs).



While some patients requiring highly specialized cardiac surgery will receive those procedures at Memorial, appointments before surgery will continue to take place at Parkview, and patients will receive their follow-up care in Pueblo. This approach allows patients to benefit from a regional center of excellence for complex procedures while continuing to receive the vast majority of their cardiac care close to home." Tood Seip, Communication Strategist, UCHealth Parkview

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