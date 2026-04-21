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U.S. Space Command unveils designs of its Alabama headquarters

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United States Space Command
A conceptual drawing of the future United States Space Command Headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama.
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WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOAA) — The ongoing relocation of U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama continues to progress.

According to a U.S. Space Command post, General Stephen Whiting, U.S. Space Command Commander, shared initial conceptual designs for the future permanent headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

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General Stephen Whiting provides updates to Huntsville-Madison Civic Leaders on the conceptual design of the future Space Command Headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

Civic leaders from the Huntsville-Madison area were in attendance for the presentation.

In September of 2025, President Donald Trump announced once again that Space Command would be relocating. Ending the years-long back-and-forth between presidential administrations and state congressional leadership battles between Alabama and Colorado.

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