U.S. Space Command unveils designs of its Alabama headquarters

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOAA) — The ongoing relocation of U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama continues to progress.
According to a U.S. Space Command post, General Stephen Whiting, U.S. Space Command Commander, shared initial conceptual designs for the future permanent headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.
Civic leaders from the Huntsville-Madison area were in attendance for the presentation.
In September of 2025, President Donald Trump announced once again that Space Command would be relocating. Ending the years-long back-and-forth between presidential administrations and state congressional leadership battles between Alabama and Colorado.
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