U.S. Space Command unveils designs of its Alabama headquarters

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOAA) — The ongoing relocation of U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama continues to progress.

According to a U.S. Space Command post, General Stephen Whiting, U.S. Space Command Commander, shared initial conceptual designs for the future permanent headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

U.S. Space Command General Stephen Whiting provides updates to Huntsville-Madison Civic Leaders on the conceptual design of the future Space Command Headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

Civic leaders from the Huntsville-Madison area were in attendance for the presentation.

In September of 2025, President Donald Trump announced once again that Space Command would be relocating. Ending the years-long back-and-forth between presidential administrations and state congressional leadership battles between Alabama and Colorado.

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