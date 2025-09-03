How will the United States Space Command's departure from Colorado Springs impact the city's economy?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The United States Space Command is leaving Colorado Springs and taking off to Huntsville, Alabama. President Trump announced the command's move on Tuesday.

How will this transition impact Colorado Springs? News5 asked economic expert Dr. Tatiana Bailey. She said the impact could potentially be seen among jobs, workforce and housing.

“Are we suddenly going to have thousands and thousands of houses up for sale? I don't think so, because we have a shortage of housing anyway in the region. So, if I had to predict, I think that we'll see an impact, but I don't think it's going to be, you know, the sky is falling scenario either,” said Dr. Bailey.

As for jobs, Dr. Bailey said across the state, Colorado Springs will see the biggest impact.

“The jobs impact for the state, which would mostly be here right in Colorado Springs, you know, 1,500 to 1,700, that's not insignificant,” said Dr. Bailey.

She said El Paso County needs 5,000 new jobs every year to match population growth.

“Almost 2,000 jobs is a hit for sure,” said Dr. Bailey. “But if it caps there or even turns out to be a little bit less than that, you know, we can absorb it.”

Dr. Bailey expects some employees to stay put.

“So a lot... of people will just say, 'look there are lots of great jobs already in Colorado,' because the economy has been so strong here for so long. So, they will choose to stay put,” said Dr. Bailey.

She said she is more concerned about the available skilled workforce in Alabama than the economic impact of the Space Command moving out of Colorado Springs.

“If everything is back in Alabama and they don't have the workers that they need, are we really fulfilling the mission of Space Command? It is a major issue that I've also heard a lot of military generals talk about. So, you know, I'm concerned about that. I'm concerned about the workforce implications,” said Dr. Bailey.

She said it will take years before Colorado Springs feels an economic impact of the United States Space Command leaving.

“It's a little difficult to say. I think at this point, (it's hard to say) with certainty exactly what the, you know, ripple effects are going to be of this longer term,” said Dr. Bailey.

