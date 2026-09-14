Two people suspected of trying to break into a Teller County home sought

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating two people suspected of trying to break into a home.

The alleged crime happened at a home just west of Woodland Park along Highway 24. The sheriff’s office did not share an exact location or the day the attempted break-in happened. The office shared photos of the suspects Sunday night.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 719-687-9652. The sheriff’s office added in its social media post that people should not approach the suspects.

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