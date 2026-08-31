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Two dead, two others injured following crash along Marksheffel Road

Two people are dead after a crash in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. Police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Marksheffel Road just off of Highway 24. CSPD says the crash involved two sedans.
Two dead, two others injured following crash along Marksheffel Road
Marksheffel Road Crash
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people are dead, and two others are injured following a crash along Marksheffel Road, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Monday south of East Gate Road, which is located southeast of Peterson Space Force Base.

According to a preliminary investigation from CSPD, a Toyota sedan that was traveling southbound on Marksheffel Road failed to negotiate a slight curve and drove into the northbound lane.

At that time, CSPD says the car hit a Chevy sedan that was traveling northbound.

The two people who were in the Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene, according to CSPD. Their names will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

According to CSPD, two people in the Chevy were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

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