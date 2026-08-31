Two dead, two others injured following crash along Marksheffel Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people are dead, and two others are injured following a crash along Marksheffel Road, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Monday south of East Gate Road, which is located southeast of Peterson Space Force Base.

According to a preliminary investigation from CSPD, a Toyota sedan that was traveling southbound on Marksheffel Road failed to negotiate a slight curve and drove into the northbound lane.

At that time, CSPD says the car hit a Chevy sedan that was traveling northbound.

The two people who were in the Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene, according to CSPD. Their names will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

According to CSPD, two people in the Chevy were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

___

Colorado girl surprised by bear in kitchen A bear snuck into a kitchen in the Broadmoor area of Colorado Springs this summer. It was all caught on camera when an eight-year-old went to see what was making all the noise! Colorado girl surprised by bear in kitchen

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.