Traffic shift on bridge at 8th Street happening overnight Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Travelers using 8th Street will see a traffic shift on the Fountain Creek bridge overnight Wednesday.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the work is part of the 8th Street Project, and the west side of the bridge will be closed so crews can continue bridge rehabilitation. Work will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and it is expected to end around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound traffic will have one lane open across the bridge, and southbound will have two lanes open.

The city says this phase of construction is expected to last a month. It will include rehabilitating the bridge deck and repairing the sidewalk on the west side of the bridge.

When the phase is done, the bridge will move into its final configuration, which will include two through-lanes in each direction and a third northbound lane that will feed into the eastbound frontage road to Highway 24.

The city says the bridge is scheduled to open in its final configuration next month. The new sidewalk will open on the east side of the bridge, and the city says crews will finish asphalt paving and striping in late spring.

For more information on the 8th Street Project and construction updates, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

___

Proposed 330-unit apartment complex sparks traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area Neighbors push back against proposed 330-unit apartment complex, emphasis on traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area. Marksheffel apartment proposal

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.