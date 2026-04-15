Town of Green Mountain Falls awarded grant to study upgrading wastewater system

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo. (KOAA) — The United States Department of Agriculture Wednesday awarded the Town of Green Mountain Falls a grant for $85,000 to study upgrading their wastewater system.

Green Mountain Falls currently uses individual septic systems for wastewater treatment, which officials say has led to water quality issues in Fountain Creek.

Without a proper treatment system, growth in Green Mountain Falls is restricted. This grant will start phase one of evaluating the feasibility of centralizing their wastewater treatment system.

"We're at step one, that's to develop... a study where the engineers will come in and say, 'we think this is your best path,' or they may have a couple different paths for us and so from that, you know, once we identify those paths, then we can start working on trying to obtain funding for... the actual engineering," said Todd Dixon, Mayor of Green Mountain Falls.

Mayor Dixon said Tuesday this process could take years to finish, but they hope to have the engineering evaluation done by the end of the year.

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