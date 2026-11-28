COLORADO SPRINGS — While you're thinking about Thanksgiving and Black Friday deals, there's also reason to plan for Memorial Day and the summer that follows. Six months out is when many camping areas and other outdoor options start allowing reservations — and for one Colorado man who has forgotten the six-month rules more than once, it's the reason he launched a website for people who need a reservation within a week.

Built for last-minute planners

Chris Dorsey moved to Colorado because he loves the outdoors. He's also, by his own admission, not great at planning ahead.

"I don't think it's natural for the rest of us to be thinking about summer camping, spring camping, um, at this time of year," Dorsey said.

As reservation systems became more common in Colorado, it motivated him to create a tech system that would notify him when online campsite and timed-entry reservations got canceled.

"So Campsite Ranger was, was built out of the love for getting outside and realizing how hard it really, it is, how hard it can be at times," Dorsey said.

As family and friends asked him to share the program, he recognized broader interest.

"Let's build this into something that can be used more widely, and that's, that's the iteration of Campsite Ranger that you see today," Dorsey said.

Encouraging odds for the unplanned

The site currently tracks around 100 government campsite and timed-entry reservation systems, and the data shows some encouraging trends for campers who plan last-minute. According to Dorsey:



61% of openings — people canceling — were within about six days of the date they were canceling for.

8 a.m. is the busiest hour for openings.

Within 1.5 to 2 minutes of someone canceling, that opening was still available.

That means there are good odds of getting a campsite next summer even if you miss the six-month reservation window. You can check for cancellations yourself or put your preferred dates into a tracking system.

"And that is when you start getting an email or text," Dorsey said.

Campsite Ranger is free at a basic level, with add-ons that come at a cost.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.___

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