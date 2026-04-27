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Tim McGraw and PBR coming to Falcon Stadium for America's 250th

Tim McGraw AP photo downloaded April 27 2026
Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
Tim McGraw performs during the "Standing Room Only" tour on Friday, June 14, 2024, in Atlanta.
Tim McGraw AP photo downloaded April 27 2026
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States, PBR and the United States Space Force are celebrating with bull-riding and Tim McGraw at Falcon Stadium.

The event is scheduled for June 20 in Colorado Springs and is being hailed by organizers as a "patriotic spectacle and celebration of America."

The night is expected to start with bull riding as athletes battle it out in a unique three-team format, before Tim McGraw's concert. It is expected to include a flyover, a performance by the Wings of Blue, military tributes, and a drone show.

For tickets and more information, click here.

'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard

It's an area with a lot of construction. That work has Peterson Road just outside the north gate of Peterson Space Force Base down to two lanes.

'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard

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