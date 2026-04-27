Tim McGraw and PBR coming to Falcon Stadium for America's 250th

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States, PBR and the United States Space Force are celebrating with bull-riding and Tim McGraw at Falcon Stadium.
The event is scheduled for June 20 in Colorado Springs and is being hailed by organizers as a "patriotic spectacle and celebration of America."
The night is expected to start with bull riding as athletes battle it out in a unique three-team format, before Tim McGraw's concert. It is expected to include a flyover, a performance by the Wings of Blue, military tributes, and a drone show.
For tickets and more information, click here.
'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard
It's an area with a lot of construction. That work has Peterson Road just outside the north gate of Peterson Space Force Base down to two lanes.
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