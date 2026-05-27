Thunderbirds land in Colorado Springs ahead of Air Force graduation

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Class of 2026 will graduate from the United States Air Force Academy on Thursday, and the world famous Thunderbirds have landed in Colorado Springs ahead of their performance.

It's an annual tradition for the Thunderbirds to flyover graduation after it's over, then give people in the Pikes Peak region a show.

Last year, the Thunderbirds were grounded at graduation because of the weather. This year, the pilots are motivated to get the show off ground.

"It was (a) huge bummer that we weren't able to do the fly over," said Major Brandon Maxson, a Thunderbird pilot. "It is something we look forward to every year, but the weather is shaping good this year. We are really looking forward to it."

If you want a preview of the Thunderbirds show, the group will be practicing Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Remember, do not stop in traffic to watch.

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