The story behind the new 'Doc Close Road' in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — A stretch of road in Monument is getting a new name, but for one local family, it's much more than a sign.

As part of a Town of Monument naming contest tied to the extension of Old Denver Road, resident Dr. Catherine McGuire submitted a name honoring a family legacy that spans more than a century of service to the community: Doc Close Road.

The winning entry pays tribute to her grandfather, Dr. Close, a physician who she says practiced in Monument during the early 1900s. But as McGuire quickly points out, the road honors more than one doctor. Her grandfather (Thomas) was a Doctor Close, her father (Harland) was a Doctor Close, her brother (Tom) is a Doctor Close, and she herself is a Doctor Close.

"In reality, there are 4 because I'm Doctor McGuire because I took the name of my infamous husband, Fred McGuire, but my name would be Doctor Catherine Close McGuire," she said with a laugh.

For McGuire, seeing the name selected was deeply personal.

"I'm getting goosebumps just because it means a lot to me," she explained. "I have been thinking about a road or something for my grandfather for a long, long time because there are so many references to pioneer families in different areas of Monument."

She had considered other ways to honor him over the years.

"I thought, well, my grandfather should have a road, and I could never figure out how to do it, and I thought, well, maybe I'll get him a bench in the park," she said.

Then the contest arrived, and her submission was selected. The name carries a bit of Old West flair, but the history behind it is very real. McGuire explained her grandfather practiced medicine in Monument during the Spanish flu pandemic. Family lore says he achieved something remarkable.

"The rumor has it that he did not lose a patient during the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918," she said.

The family's roots in the area run even deeper than medicine.

McGuire said her grandfather purchased the 240-acre property where much of the family still lives today. The land has remained in family hands for generations, with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all calling it home.

"We've got five generations now," she said.

The healing profession also became a family tradition.

McGuire's father was a medical doctor. Her brother has practiced chiropractic care in Monument for more than five decades. McGuire herself spent 38 years working alongside him before retiring.

Asked about her brother's lengthy career, she couldn't resist a little sibling humor.

"He's been in chiropractic practice for over 50 years. He's still practicing. He hasn't gotten good at it yet," she joked.

Moments later, she added another playful jab.

"I learned how faster than he did."

Along with stories of medicine and community service come family tales from a much smaller Monument.

McGuire recalled stories her father told about growing up in town with his friend Jim Higby. The Higby family had ranches with more than 16,000 acres and Gene Higby was elected Lt. Governor in 1948, according to the Palmer Lake Historical Society.

"He tells me the story of him and Jim trying to knock out the gas lights in Monument with their slingshots," she said. "I asked if there was a statute of limitations, and I think we're safe."

For now, the official road signs have not yet been installed, though the town has already given McGuire a commemorative sign that hangs proudly in her window. When the permanent signs eventually go up, drivers traveling along Doc Close Road may see only a name. But behind that name is a story of doctors, pioneers, conservationists, pranksters, five generations of family history, and one granddaughter who finally found the perfect way to ensure her grandfather's legacy lives on.

"I can't believe, I mean, I'm so happy that it's, his name is gonna be passed on," McGuire said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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