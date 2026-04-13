The 41st annual Space Symposium kicks off in Colorado Springs with new exhibits and technology

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 41st annual Space Symposium starts Monday at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs.

This year, the weeklong event is growing. Organizers added 72 additional exhibitors and six new outdoor exhibits. The Senior Director of Exhibit Operations, Rhonda Truett says three event halls will showcase the latest space technology and gadgets from all over the world.

"They can look for rover displays, moon rovers. They can look for, they will see lunar landers. They will see AI technology and capabilities," Rhonda Truett said.

Truett said this is an exciting time for space exploration.

"The launch of Artemis II was thrilling and it just shows us our return to the moon and our future. It sets the stage for future space exploration," Truett said.

She said the symposium helps drive the future of space programs.

"It brings together the leaders and the commercial space, civil space, government officials and decision makers all in one place," Truett said.

With multiple exhibit halls both indoors and outdoors, the event features different space technology on display.

"The exhibit hall gives you a front row seat to all that transformation and how these companies and these leaders really have an impact on how our future space exploration is in our country and globally," Truett said.

The exhibit halls open Monday night, and the Space Symposium will run until Thursday.

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