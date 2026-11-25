COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Thanksgiving is one of the most dangerous holidays for distracted driving, with drivers spending more time looking at their phones and engaging in risky behaviors, according to a new report from Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT.AI).

The company's 2026 U.S. Fall and Winter Holiday Road Risk Report analyzed more than 300 million trips over five holiday seasons, finding Thanksgiving had the highest levels of distracted driving among the holidays studied. Drivers were more than 20% more distracted between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving compared with a typical Thursday in November, said Matt Fiorentino, senior vice president of marketing and communications at Cambridge Mobile Telematics. During that stretch, drivers spent more than two minutes of every hour looking at their phones.

“From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., drivers are over 20% more distracted on Thanksgiving than they are on a typical Thursday in November. They're spending over 2 minutes of every hour looking at their phone,” Fiorentino explained.

The findings highlight the added risks as families travel to holiday gatherings, with crowded roads and distractions creating potentially dangerous conditions. Jessica Kearney, vice president of public policy at the Travelers Institute, said drivers can take simple steps before leaving home to reduce distractions.

“Set it up before you go, think your navigation, your playlists, your favorite podcast, set it all up before you put the car in drive,” Kearney offered up as advice.

Fiorentino said the consequences can be significant, even during a brief glance at a phone.

“If you look down at your phone while you're driving on the highway, you essentially travel the distance of a football field in 5 seconds,” Fiorentino added. “For Thanksgiving, drivers are traveling the distance of about 25 football fields, essentially blindfolded, and that's leading to over 500 additional crashes on Thanksgiving.”

The report estimates Thanksgiving-related increases in distracted driving contribute to approximately 510 additional crashes and 290 injuries each year. Speeding is another concern. The report found speeding increases 68.6% overall on Thanksgiving compared with similar days, jumping 140.6% during the afternoon travel period. Kearney said technology can also help drivers avoid distractions. Most smartphones have a driving mode that can silence notifications and limit interruptions.

“Most smartphones today come equipped with a do not disturb while driving feature,” Kearney said. “For example, in the iPhone, it's called driving Focus. It's called other things in other types of phones, but it's something really easy that people can set up today.”

Kearney also encouraged parents to consider the example they set for younger drivers. Through focus groups and more than 100 community events, she said young people frequently identify their own parents as the most distracted drivers in their lives.

“So this is one of those moments where, you know, we as parents, and I'm a mom myself, just hold the mirror up to ourselves, right, and think about the example that we are setting for our children who are in the car with us,” Kearney said. “And I think we have to set that example and really model the way no matter who we're driving.”

As families prepare to hit the road, Kearney said drivers should also recognize when they're too stressed or distracted to drive safely.

“If you're just not in the right mindset or you're too frazzled, it is OK to take a pause and not jump in the car or ask someone else to drive you, because every second matters when you're on the road,” she said.

The report analyzed more than 312 million trips from 2021 through 2025, comparing driving behaviors on seven fall and winter holidays with similar nonholiday days.

Click here for the report from CMT.AI.

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