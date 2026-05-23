Territory Days celebrates 50 years in Old Colorado City this Memorial Day weekend

Territory Days is celebrating a milestone this Memorial Day weekend in Old Colorado City — 50 years of honoring the moment Colorado established its 1st Territorial Capital.

Ralph Bower of the Colorado Cowboys said the festival's roots trace back to a historic celebration held in the same neighborhood.

"In 1876, they applied for statehood, and they threw a major party right here in Old Colorado City. Meadow Muffins used to be the dance hall," Bower said.

The timing of this year's event makes it especially significant.

"50th year of Territory Days, 150th of the state of Colorado, 250th of our nation. So that's a pretty impressive feat that people have carried that tradition for 50 years," Bower said.

Michael Abbott said he has attended the event almost every year since it began and has watched it grow considerably.

"It has grown from like two streets to what it is now. I don't even know how many streets anymore!" Abbott said.

For Vickie Corder, who owns Grammy's Goodies and is known for her Territory Days booth's iconic turkey legs, the festival has stayed true to what made it special from the start. She said there hasn't been much change over the two decades she has been at the festivities.

"Not much at all. That's why I love this one. It still holds true to its roots. It's just family, community-oriented, and we love being here," Corder said.

Despite the growth and changes over five, 20, and 50 years, attendees say they keep coming back to honor the history and the community the festival represents.

"We just all need togetherness. It's just wonderful to come out and enjoy the sunshine and enjoy Colorado," Corder said.

Territory Days runs throughout Memorial Day weekend in Old Colorado City. Saturday and Sunday, it is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Monday, it is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

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