Teller County officials speak on Colorado Springs' plan to leave 911 Authority

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — In a news conference on Tuesday, Teller County officials expressed their disappointment in a decision made by the City of Colorado Springs to leave the regional El Paso-Teller County 911 (EPTC-911) Authority.



Watch News5's coverage of that decision below:

According to the City of Colorado Springs, it's all about keeping money in the city. The authority is funded through a $2.17 surcharge on El Paso and Teller County community member's phone bills.

The city estimates, based on population, people in Colorado Springs make up roughly two-thirds of the money going to the authority, which is about $13 million a year.

On Tuesday, News5 heard from Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams. He's not against a more thorough look at why or why not this partnership should be in place in the future, but he tells News5 now is not the right time.

"We're in emergency crisis now," said Commissioner Williams. "We're running out of water, that's what we reported to DNR (the Department of Natural Resources). A lot of wells are starting to dry up and it's impacting everybody, and we're in the middle of a horrific fire season. Now is not the time to spook the herd or make people nervous when it comes to public safety."

News5 spoke to Colorado Springs Police Deputy Chief John Koch last month. He said they have a responsibility to ensure that public safety dollars, which are paid by Colorado Springs community members, are being invested into the city itself.



Hear from Deputy Chief Koch below:

The authority is not responsible for taking 9-1-1 calls, because six regional call centers do that. However, the authority does train dispatchers, and it also funds 9-1-1 infrastructure.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade released the following statement regarding the decision:

“Today, alongside Chief Adrian Vasquez, our police officers, and our firefighters, we presented in detail to City Council the disparities with the El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority.



Colorado Springs handles approximately 75% of the regional 911 call volume, yet we receive only 45% of the 911 funding. Our first responsibility is to the people of Colorado Springs, and we are done subsidizing the Authority through this agreement. This decision will indeed make our region safer, and it will stop wasteful government spending in its tracks.



Colorado Springs will continue to lead this region in public safety, just as we always have. We will not abandon our regional partners and will continue to work with them through our existing relationships such as the Office of Emergency Management and Pikes Peak Mutual Aid Strike Team.



I look forward to City Council’s support of our residents and public safety responders during the Aug. 10 presentation as we build a stronger, more accountable, and more sustainable emergency communications system for the people of Colorado Springs." Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade

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