Teen reported missing after running away from home southeast of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing after running away from her home in El Paso County southeast of Colorado Springs.

According to law enforcement, Mikenzi was last seen after leaving her home near Firethorn Drive and Lone Eagle Lane. The sheriff's office did not include a time or day for when she was reported missing.

"She is prescribed daily medications and left home with a backpack," the sheriff's office added in a social media post.

Mikenzi is described as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 170 pounds. She has light brown hair with purple streaks and gray-blue eyes.

If you see Mikenzi or know of her whereabouts, please call 719-390-5555.

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