COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A teen has been arrested in connection with the shooting of two people in Colorado Springs earlier this month.

The suspect, whose identity will not be released because of their age, was arrested Monday on several counts of attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman back on Nov. 3.

Police said they got the call at about 2:26 a.m. that day at an apartment complex along the 3900 block of E. Bijou Street. The neighborhood is southeast of E. Platte Avenue and N. Academy Boulevard.

A “disturbance” between multiple teenagers occurred during a party at the apartment and when people were leaving, shots were fired into the property, officials said.

The 15-year-old's foot was reportedly grazed by a bullet, while the 19-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to her leg.

The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation.

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