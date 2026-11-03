2 juveniles shot in Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two juveniles were struck by gunfire in Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police say they got the call at about 2:26 a.m. in the 3900 block of E. Bijou Street. The neighborhood is southeast of E. Platte Avenue and N. Academy Boulevard.

As of 3:45 a.m., no one was in custody. At that time, police did not have a description of the suspect or suspects available to share with the public.

Police say both juveniles had non-life-threatening injuries and the shooting appeared to be targeted.

This is a developing story, and as more information becomes available, this article will be updated.

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