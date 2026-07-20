Taylor Farms says FDA apologized after Cyclospora test was a false positive

Federal health officials informed Taylor Fresh Foods that an iceberg lettuce sample initially believed to have tested positive for Cyclospora was, in fact, a false positive, according to the company.

Taylor Fresh Foods said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified the company Wednesday that one of its iceberg lettuce products from central Mexico had tested positive for the parasite, prompting the company to voluntarily recall the product out of an abundance of caution.

The company said it was later informed that the test result was incorrect.

"To be clear, at this moment, FDA has not identified a single positive product test result for Cyclospora," the company said in a statement.

Taylor Farms has a facility in Colorado Springs.

The voluntary recall was limited to iceberg lettuce grown and processed in central Mexico. Taylor Fresh Foods said no other Taylor Farms products, including Taylor Farms-branded items currently available for purchase, are included in the recall.

The company said it remains committed to cooperating with public health officials as they continue investigating the outbreak.

"Our thoughts remain with everyone who has fallen ill in this outbreak," the company said. "We are committed to working with public health authorities as the ongoing outbreak investigation continues."

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can cause an intestinal illness known as cyclosporiasis, which is commonly linked to contaminated fresh produce. Public health officials have not identified a confirmed positive lettuce product associated with the ongoing investigation, according to Taylor Fresh Foods.

Taco Bell announced they removed "affected" lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms last week.

The latest update from the FDA can be read below:

FDA is providing an update regarding the sample of lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms de Mexico which was reported positive on July 18, 2026. Due to the complexity in detection of Cyclospora, FDA laboratory experts re-reviewed the sample results and have concluded that the finding does not represent true amplification and should be considered a false positive. Information about the sample has been removed from the July 18, 2026, update below. FDA has notified Taylor Farms and continues working with the firm to ensure product implicated in this outbreak has been removed from the market. FDA and state partners continue to collect and analyze product samples. As of July 19, 2026, there are no confirmed positive sample results for product testing for Cyclospora.

A statement issued by Taylor Farms on Sunday can be read below:

Today, FDA apologized to us.

Yesterday, FDA informed Taylor Fresh Foods that one of its iceberg lettuce products from central Mexico tested positive for cyclospora. Today, we were informed that FDA made a mistake, and this was a false positive. To be clear, at this moment, FDA has not identified a single positive product test result for Cyclospora.

Based on initial information provided by health officials, in an abundance of caution, we completed a voluntary recall of iceberg lettuce from central Mexico. Recalled product was limited to iceberg lettuce grown and processed in central Mexico.

All other Taylor Farms products, including all Taylor Farms brand products available for purchase, are not involved in the recall.

Our thoughts remain with everyone who has fallen ill in this outbreak. We are committed to working with public health authorities as the ongoing outbreak investigation continues.

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