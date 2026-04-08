Suspicious fire near a Colorado Springs bar under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The cause of a fire next to a Colorado Springs bar was under investigation Wednesday morning.

A lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Police Department told News5 they received a call just before 3 a.m. about a detached shed on fire behind the District Elleven bar, west of Acacia Park. Crews found a detached shed and a dumpster behind the bar on fire. There was minor damage to the building that Jose Muldoon's is in.

CSFD told News5 that the circumstances are suspicious, as the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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