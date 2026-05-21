Suspicious death investigation at a Colorado Springs motel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Colorado Springs are investigating a suspicious death after a person was found dead Wednesday morning at a motel on South Nevada Avenue.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched around 11:37 a.m. to a motel in the 1700 block of South Nevada Avenue on a report of a deceased person inside a room. The motel is a few blocks away from I-25.

Police said suspicious circumstances surrounding the death prompted detectives with the department’s Homicide Unit to take over the investigation. Authorities have not identified the deceased person, and the cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department Communications Center or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Colorado Springs Utilities CEO requesting $150,000 pay raise, guaranteed severance Colorado Springs Utilities CEO Travas Deal is requesting a pay raise over the course of the next seven months that would make his annual salary $700,000. Colorado Springs Utilities CEO requesting $150,000 pay raise, guaranteed severance

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.