Suspicious death investigation underway after man found along North Academy dies at hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police weren't able to share many details about a suspicious death investigation that was taking place Sunday night at a Colorado Springs hospital.

A lieutenant with the department could only confirm to News5 that the homicide unit was dispatched to Penrose Hospital a little after 11 p.m. Sunday. The hospital is just west of N. Nevada Avenue and south of E. Jackson Street.

According to police, around 10:00 p.m. Sunday, first responders were dispatched to a call along North Academy Boulevard after a report of a man who had potentially been assaulted.

Around 11:00 p.m., hospital staff notified the department that the man had passed away. The CSPD Homicide Unit has taken control of the investigation.

There is no suspect information to release in this case at this time, according to the department. Anyone with any information about what might have happened is asked to call the CSPD Communications Center at (719)444-7000, or to submit an anonymous report, please call the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at (719)634-STOP (7687).

This is a developing story, and as News5 is able to gather more information, this article will be updated.

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