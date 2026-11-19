COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public for help with tracking down a suspected arsonist after a series of fires recently.

On Wednesday night, the department posted the details of the case to their online blotter explaining the Regional Explosives Unit is seeking information for the location of Isaac Trujillo. Police say the fires happened between Oct. 18 and the 21.

"The Colorado Springs Fire Department Fire Investigations Unit and the Regional Explosives Unit/Arson Unit conducted a joint investigation into several of the fires," police wrote. "Fire investigators utilize the scientific method for fire-origin and cause analysis, while arson detectives utilized evidence and investigative findings to identify potential suspects. - As a result of the investigations, collected video surveillance, and witness statements.

Trujillo, 40, was identified as a suspect.

The alleged crimes and related charges include:



Oct. 18, 2026, at 7:12 p.m. — 3700 block of East Bijou Street: Firefighters and police responded to a vehicle fire involving two vans valued at approximately $15,000. An arrest warrant was issued for Trujillo on suspicion of second-degree arson, a Class 5 felony.

Oct. 19, 2026, at 2:29 a.m. — 3200 block of East Platte Avenue: Emergency crews responded to a fire involving a storage shed. An arrest warrant for second-degree arson, a Class 5 felony, is pending.

Oct. 19, 2026, at 4 a.m. — 100 block of North Academy Boulevard: Responders found seven vehicles on fire, causing more than $9,000 in damage. An arrest warrant for second-degree arson, a Class 5 felony, was issued Oct. 20.

Oct. 21, 2026, at 4:47 a.m. — 300 block of Auburn Drive: A detective with the Regional Explosives Unit/Arson Unit investigated a fire. A summons/pickup order was issued for firing woods and prairie, a petty offense.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

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