2 officers injured and suspect dead following a reported home invasion in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Two Pueblo police officers were injured in a shooting late Saturday night after responding to a reported home invasion, according to the Pueblo Police Department. The suspect died at the scene.

Police received a call about a home invasion at about 11:09 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 1600 block of Gaylord Avenue. The neighborhood is northwest of Lake Minnequa. While officers were responding, they learned the suspect had fled in a Dodge Ram, according to a department news release.

Officers located the vehicle near Jones and Brimmer avenues and began pursuing it. The suspect abandoned the vehicle along Regency Boulevard on the west side of the city near Lehigh Park and ran into a nearby apartment complex.

Officers followed the suspect to an upstairs apartment and knocked on the door while identifying themselves as police, according to the release. The suspect opened the door, and an exchange of gunfire followed.

Two officers were injured. One was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The other officer's condition was not immediately available.

The suspect received medical treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office will release the suspect's identity.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team has been activated to investigate the shooting. The officers involved and dispatchers have been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with department policy.

The investigation remains active. Police said no additional information would be released at this time.

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