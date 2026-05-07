Suspect allegedly rams Colorado Springs police officer's vehicle before arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly trying to run from Colorado Springs police twice in a stolen vehicle investigation.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said detectives with the Motor Vehicle Theft Unit located a white Mazda 3 reported stolen on April 12 from the 3800 block of Somerset Street. The neighborhood is south of the UCCS campus. Detectives identified Tyler Green as the driver and attempted a traffic stop near Constitution Avenue and Tutt Boulevard about seven miles to the east of where the car was taken, but police said Green fled.

Investigators later found the vehicle in the 1400 block of Atoka Drive in the Cimarron Hills area, where police said Green rammed a police vehicle while trying to escape, damaging the stolen car, private property and a police truck.

Police later found the Mazda abandoned in the 500 block of North Murray Boulevard just east of Academy and Platte and took Green into custody nearby without incident.

Green was booked on charges including motor vehicle theft, two counts of felony eluding and criminal mischief.

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