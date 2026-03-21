Summer-like temperatures on first day of spring bring crowds to Pikes Peak and downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A lot of people are out on the first day of spring taking advantage of temperatures that feel more like summer.

It topped 80 degrees at street level in Colorado Springs and approached 60 degrees above 14,000 feet on the top of Pikes Peak. Downtown has no snow, and up on the peak, there is a lot less snow than usual, which means people in both locations are outside enjoying the weather.

"It's comfortable today. It really is," said Jimmy Walker, who just rode his motorcycle to the top of Pikes Peak.

An engaged couple from Kansas was among the many people wearing shorts at 14,000-plus feet.

"We packed jeans as well, but I mean we came prepared, but we didn't end up needing to be, I guess," said Brett Christianson.

The warm weather means snow is melting sooner and quicker than normal, though visitors still enjoyed remaining snowbanks atop the peak.

"I was expecting more over the timber line for more snow, but it seems a lot less," said Shannon Keith, Christianson's fiancé.

Down in Colorado Springs, diners opted for outdoor tables on Tejon Street.

"It's weird that it's gorgeous. Growing up, I always wanted my birthday to be like in a warm weather month to go do fun things and it's almost like in the 90s today here, so it's weird. It's crazy," said Jennifer Bakker, who was dining outside with friends to celebrate her birthday.

The push to add more outdoor seating options along Tejon Street is paying off with summer-like temperatures on the first day of spring.

"They're enjoying our patio that's outside. So, yeah, it's opened up more space for more guests, and that's always good for a business," said Cody Gates, executive chef for Bird Tree Café and T-Byrds.

With the enjoyment, there is also concern about the unusually warm temperatures so early in the year.

"This is insane. Like I've lived in Colorado for 10 years now and I have never seen 80 degrees, I think in March, maybe like 60s, maybe 70s," Gates said.

"I have mixed feelings. I love the warm weather, but I am really worried about what is going to happen this summer and we already have fire’s starting. That's a little bit on the concerning side," Bakker said.

While it is warm on top of Pikes Peak this day, longtime rangers remind visitors that winter conditions can happen any time of year on the mountain.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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