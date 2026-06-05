Summer Blitz DUI enforcement period underway in Colorado, ends June 17

COLORADO (KOAA) — Starting Thursday, expect to see more law enforcement officers and more sobriety checkpoints on roadways across Colorado.

Colorado's Summer Blitz DUI enforcement period runs from now through Wednesday, June 17. The enforcement is part of "The Heat Is On" campaign, where you may see the following to remove impaired drivers from Colorado roads:



saturation patrols

sobriety checkpoints

additional law enforcement officers on duty

The timing is no accident, as we are now in what safety experts call the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer" for traffic crashes, which is from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

“Summer can be an amazing time in Colorado, but it can also be an especially deadly period on our roads," said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. "Across the state, every Coloradan owes it to themselves, their family, and their neighbors to drive sober. Before drinking, make a plan for a sober ride home.”

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), 317 people were arrested during this DUI enforcement period last year. They also say so far this year, 43 people have been killed in impaired driving crashes in the state.

Another major enforcement push is planned for Fourth of July weekend. For more information about The Heat Is On campaign, visit CDOT's website.

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