Suicide rate rising in Pueblo County, coroner urges those struggling to find support

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Coroner is urging people struggling with their mental health to talk with family, friends or anyone around them as suicides rise in the county.

The coroner, Dr. Gregory Grahek, says there have been 33 suicides in the county so far this year, which is up from 28 during the same time period last year and 22 the year before.

Dr. Grahek tells News5 25% of the suicides this year were people 30 and under.

"I think if you looked at, like, the big picture, the best thing you can do is communicate, reach out,... talk to loved ones, talk to friends..." said Dr. Grahek. "Every person you have contact with on a day-to-day basis, you know, they have value."

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