Students organize protest against gun violence following Mesa Ridge High School incident

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KOAA) — Students from across Widefield School District 3 gathered outside Janitell Middle School on Sunday to protest gun violence in schools following a weapons incident at Mesa Ridge High School earlier this month.

About a dozen students of various ages brought signs and raised their voices, calling for more action to address gun violence both locally and beyond.

The demonstration came after an incident on September 12 when two students were caught with weapons at Mesa Ridge High School, prompting a student walkout.

The students were charged with misdemeanors, causing classmates to question if the punishment went far enough.

"We shouldn't have to walk into our schools and be scared to get shot. So, we're just trying to advocate for some change," District 3 8th Grader Avery Morant said.

"It starts with us, but ultimately I'd like to call people to action," District 3 High Schooler Marz Felch said.

Students said the goal of the demonstration was to get more people to join their movement for change in addressing school safety concerns.

