Handgun & airsoft gun found at Mesa Ridge High School Friday, says school district

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating after allegedly confiscating a handgun and an airsoft gun that were both found at Mesa Ridge High School.

In a release, the school district said the following:

Today, at approximately 9:14 a.m., the Mesa Ridge High School administration was made aware of possible guns on campus. All staff and students are safe. Our school resource officer along with our safety and security team took immediate action. Two firearms were found and confiscated. One was an airsoft pistol and the other a handgun. Again, everyone is safe and no one was harmed.





We understand how scary this situation is for our students, staff, and families, especially given the recent tragedy at Evergreen High School. We want to assure our community that we take matters of safety and security very seriously. Our priority is to keep students and staff safe while at school.



As a reminder, weapons and facsimiles are not allowed on school property. We will have school counselors available as needed.



Widefield School District 3

The El Paso County Sheriff's office says that they will be releasing updates on this investigation throughout the day on Friday. Among the weapons found were an airsoft gun as well as a handgun.

No arrests have been confirmed by the sheriff's office at the time of publishing this article.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

