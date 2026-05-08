Step Springs helps homeless men find sobriety and employment six months after opening doors

COLORADO SPRINGS — Step Springs, a 50-bed residential program in Colorado Springs helping men experiencing homelessness overcome addiction, is marking six months since opening its doors.

CEO Meghan Shay said the program has already served 127 men since opening.

"So if that gives you any indication of how great a need there was, but also the willingness of these individuals that they were just searching for opportunity and given that chance, they are making the most of this and really progressing in ways that are beyond anything we could have imagined,” Shay said.

Step Springs is a free to join program that helps men get sober, secure housing, and find employment.

"86% of our men are obtaining full-time taxpaying jobs in under 45 days in our program,” Shay said. “It has been beyond our expectations, both in terms of the need and our ability to fill the verified gap which brought us here, but also the pace at which the men we're serving are making real progress in their lives."

Chip Forbes is one of those men.

"I was going through a hard time with alcohol and it was affecting me physically,” Forbes said.

Forbes is a veteran and Colorado Springs native.

“Its been a good program. A lot of things are mapped out. I needed that sort of guidance, getting up at certain times and where to be at certain times and that just kinda of helped me stay focused on what I am trying to do here,” Forbes said.

He arrived at Step Springs in November as the 21st person to come through the doors. Since then he has secured a full-time job.

"I have a full-time job that I love and like they've been really supportive,” Forbes said.

A major focus of the program is helping men reintegrate into the Colorado Springs community. To support that goal, Step Springs recently opened its first community sober house, where 6 men who have advanced in the program have moved into a home in central Colorado Springs.

Eleanor Sheahan

Shay said the sober house is designed to ease that transition.

"Giving men that opportunity to transition back to a normal neighborhood lifestyle and to have the ability to build a runway for themselves, to be able to have a strong foundation for sustained success,” Shay said.

Step Springs is currently fundraising to open 2 additional sober living homes — something Forbes said he is looking forward to.

"I'm kind of an introvert, so me being around another 30 guys is kind of tough on me. Being around another five guys will be a little bit easier on my stress. I'm really looking forward to it,” Forbes said.

Men seeking help from Step Springs can call (719) 715-2880 or visit the center Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to noon.

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