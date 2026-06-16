State officials remain tight-lipped nine days after incident at Las Animas prison

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. (KOAA) — State officials remain tight lipped regarding an incident that happened earlier this month at a prison in Las Animas.

The incident, which happened on June 6 at the Bent County Correctional Facility, left to two inmates dead and sent a third to an outside medical facility.



Watch News5's coverage of the incident below:

On Monday, the CDOC said they still cannot provide the current status of that third injured inmate, citing medical privacy laws.

The CDOC, along with the Bent County Sheriff's Office, have denied requests from News5 for the 9-1-1 audio call, the incident report and further information. The denials are due to the incident being an active investigation, according to the CDOC.

The incident led to the suspension of visitation at all CDOC facilities statewide, which were lifted on June 8. However, the Bent County Correctional Facility remains on lockdown status, with in-person visitation still suspended.

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