State Fair Fun: What keeps people at the fairgrounds the longest

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado State Fair in Pueblo is expected to welcome over half a million visitors this year, but it's the dedicated 4-H participants who are driving one of the fair's fastest-growing segments.

This year's fair featured more than 2,500 animals on the grounds, with around 600 young people showing them, according to fair General Manager Andrea Wiesenmeyer. The 4-H program has become increasingly prominent at the annual event, drawing participants from across Colorado.

"Lot of work and a lot of passion for sure," said Lucinda, whose champion goat earned top honors this year.

For many participants, the fair represents the culmination of months of preparation. Maylie MaCellan, who's back at the fairgrounds showing for a sixth year, explained the demanding schedule: "It's everyday all summer. You don't really get a day off."

"It's definitely more competitive. The age group I'm in keeps getting better," MaCellan said.

Bristol, returning for her seventh year, brought a new challenge this time around. Along with her usual hogs and steers, she added goats to her lineup. "It's teaching kids responsibility," she said of the 4-H experience.

"It's a big change," she said when talking about raising goats.

The fair attracts participants from well beyond Colorado's borders, with some traveling from other states and even foreign countries. However, those who stay for extended periods are typically the hundreds of 4-H participants who come to show their animals.

"They're moving in one day, they're showing another day, they're staying all the way until sale day on Tuesday," Wiesenmeyer said.

Fair research indicates that 80% of fairgoers spend four hours or longer at the fairgrounds, a statistic that has remained consistent since 2021, suggesting the fair's programming continues to engage visitors for extended periods.

From 2022 to 2024, the Fair's Annual Report also showed 4-H competitions increased by more than 500 individual competitons.

