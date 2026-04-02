State Board delays this week's vote on proposed 'Healthy Choice' SNAP waiver

COLORADO (KOAA) — The state Board has reportedly delayed this week's vote on the proposed "Healthy Choice" SNAP waiver.

This is the second delay for the proposed changes. The board was supposed to vote last month, but they decided to move the vote to this week. The changes would restrict SNAP recipients from buying certain beverages.

Michael Reich shops at Food to Power in Colorado Springs. Reich's been on SNAP in the past and although he's not on board with the ban, he believes SNAP should come with some limitations.

"I think if you've got needs for the sugary drinks, if you've got diabetes and you have things that you have to do to keep yourself healthy, then you should be able to do that," said Reich. "If you're going to go waste it at the convenience store, I just think that should be, you know, illegal."

Critics of the measure believe it will create confusion at the checkout line. For example, a milk-based product with more sugar than a 15% juice option would be eligible, while the juice would be ineligible.

Right now, a date is not set for the decision, but according to reports, Governor Polis could issue an executive order on sugary drinks.

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