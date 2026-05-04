Star-Spangled Symphony returns to Colorado Springs at Ford Amphitheater

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs is gearing up for a blockbuster Independence Day celebration this year as the Star-Spangled Symphony returns to Ford Amphitheater for what organizers describe as a bigger and bolder Fourth of July show.

Tickets go on sale this week! Organizers say last year’s inaugural event sold out, and this year’s celebration carries added significance as the nation marks its 250th birthday and Colorado celebrates its 150th anniversary.

The event is set for Saturday, July 4, at Ford Amphitheater. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with performances beginning at 6:30 p.m.

“Colorado Springs is a resilient community, and nights like this are how we celebrate that together," said Chloe Polhamus with the VENU Arts and Culture Foundation. “At the heart of our mission is a commitment to creating shared experiences that bring people together and infuse vibrancy into the cities we call home. We are thrilled to bring this back alongside the best partners in the city for what is going to be an unforgettable Independence Day celebration. This event is exactly what the VENU Foundation was created for, a night where the Springs comes together, makes memories, and leaves something stronger.”

This year’s concert is expected to blend patriotic favorites with crowd-pleasing hits spanning generations. The program includes music made famous by Dolly Parton, Marvin Gaye, and Tina Turner, along with a cinematic suite from Star Wars. The night will build to classic patriotic staples, including the 1812 Overture and The Stars and Stripes Forever, before fireworks light up the sky around 9 p.m.

The event is being presented through a partnership involving the VENU Arts and Culture Foundation, the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation and Ford Amphitheater.

"As a fifth-generation Coloradan, it is an exciting summer," said J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Ford Amphitheater. "Colorado turns 150 and America turns 250, and we get to celebrate both right here in Colorado Springs. We are proud to open these doors for a night that belongs to this city."

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 7, at 10 a.m. MDT. Organizers recommend seats closer to the stage for the best sound, while lawn seating, the Veranda and back sections offer the best views of the fireworks. Additional parking, food and venue details are available through the amphitheater. CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS.

About VENU Arts and Culture Foundation

The VENU Arts & Culture Foundation (VACF) is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization dedicated to supporting access to live music and the arts through community programming, grants, education, community concerts, and partnerships that empower local talent and enrich the cultural life of the regions VENU serves. With a mission rooted in community, the Foundation provides funding, resources, and opportunities for artists, students, and nonprofit organizations, ensuring that the power of live entertainment extends beyond the stage and into the communities that surround it.

Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, CO is operated in partnership with the VENU Arts & Culture Foundation. Your patronage of events at the award-winning venue helps directly fund the Foundation's mission and grant-making efforts. To learn more or get involved, visit venufoundation.org

About the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation (CSSC)

Colorado Springs Sports Corporation (CSSC) exists to inspire and advance Colorado Springs, Olympic City USA, and the Pikes Peak Region through sport and community events. Through event promotion and community development activities, the Sports Corp plays a critical role in bringing civic leaders together with some of the nation's premier sporting organizations to promote tourism and create positive economic impact. The Sports Corp hosts annual signature and partnership events including The Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit, Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off, Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame, Pikes Peak APEX, Colorado Senior Games, Rocky Mountain State Games, Star-Spangled Symphony & Fourth of July Fireworks, and various sport centric celebrations. In addition, supporting the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, National and International Governing Bodies of Sport, and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum remains a staple component of the overall mission. Learn more at www.sportscorp.org.

About Colorado Springs Philharmonic

Founded in 1927, the Colorado Springs Philharmonic is a cornerstone of the city's cultural landscape, dedicated to delivering brilliant musical performances that bring families, friends, and the community together. As an independent symphony orchestra, it honors the rich traditions of classical music while striving to ensure its continued prominence in the community's future. Through resilience and artistic growth over its 99-year history, the Philharmonic has played an integral role in enriching the cultural fabric of Colorado Springs. Learn more at csphilharmonic.org

About Ford Amphitheater

Ford Amphitheater officially opened in August 2024 as a premium outdoor venue in Colorado Springs, purpose built for world class entertainment. Nominated as Best New Concert Venue of the Year by Pollstar Magazine in 2024 and named Billboard's Top West Coast Amphitheater on the publication's prestigious 2026 Top Music Venues list, the amphitheater pairs thoughtful architecture with elevated guest amenities, including Luxe FireSuites and on-site premium dining experiences such as Roth’s Sea & Steak and Brohan’s elevated cocktail lounge. The venue hosts a wide range of programming, from major national touring acts to community-driven events, serving as a gathering place for live music, civic celebrations, and cultural connection across the Pikes Peak region and beyond. Ford Amphitheater is booked and operated in partnership with AEG Presents Rocky Mountains and the VENU Arts & Culture Foundation (VACF), a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, and your patronage of events at the amphitheater supports the Foundation's mission and grant-making efforts.

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