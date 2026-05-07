'Stamp Out Hunger' food drive is this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Residents across Colorado are being encouraged to help fight hunger by leaving bags of nonperishable food next to their mailboxes this Saturday as part of the annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive.

The nationwide campaign, organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers in partnership with the United States Postal Service, is scheduled for Saturday, May 9. Letter carriers will collect donated food items along their regular delivery routes and distribute them to local food banks and pantries.

Postal officials say participation is simple: residents can place shelf-stable food donations such as canned vegetables, pasta, rice, soup, and peanut butter near their mailboxes before regular mail delivery on Saturday in a bag.

Organizers say the effort comes at a critical time of year for food banks, which often see donations decline after the holiday season while demand remains high heading into summer.

The Stamp Out Hunger campaign is considered the nation’s largest one-day food drive. Since launching nationally in the early 1990s, the drive has collected more than 1.8 billion pounds of food for communities across the country.

Officials encourage donors to avoid glass containers and ensure all food items are unopened and within expiration dates. Donations collected in local communities typically stay in those communities to support nearby food assistance programs.

Click here to verify food collections with your letter carrier.

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