Stage 4 Water Restrictions now in effect for Town of La Veta

LA VETA, Colo. (KOAA) — The Town of La Veta says they have implemented Stage 4 Water Restrictions due to a critical shortage.
During Stage 4 Water Restrictions, the following are strictly prohibited:
- no outdoor watering
- no washing of vehicles
- no filling of swimming pools, hot tubs or fountains
The town says you may still water outdoor flowers and gardens, but you must use water from inside your home and not from a hose.
The restrictions are mandatory and will be enforced for all businesses and community members. The town says a first violation of the restrictions will result in a written warning, and the second will be a $100 fine. Any violations after that will result in a $500 fine.
For more details, visit the Town of La Veta's website. For questions, you can call the La Veta Town Hall at (719)742-3631.
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