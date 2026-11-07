St. Andrew's in Manitou Springs transitions from church to community center

MANITOU SPRINGS — A landmark historic church building in Manitou Springs is no longer a church. Over the past year and a half, St. Andrew's — a stately, picturesque building at the junction of Manitou and Cañon avenues — has transitioned from a more than century-old house of worship into a community gathering place.

The congregation's roots stretch back more than 150 years.

"In the 1870s a group of people came together on this property in a tent and started to worship God, held their first worship service," said Matt Holcombe, rector of St. Michael's Episcopal Church.

The permanent house of worship was built in 1905, serving as a hub and gathering place. Over time, especially in recent years, membership dropped, and in the early 2020s the sustainability of the congregation had to be considered.

"They had on average seven people on a Sunday and were no longer able to support the church or the building," Holcombe said.

The more robust congregation from St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Colorado Springs envisioned a new purpose for the building, and the idea expanded with community support.

"We talked to the diocese of, of Colorado, the bishop, and she said, make a case for keeping the place open and we'll do it. We made that case. She gave us the permission to move forward," development director Jon Numair said.

"We brought together 60-70 people from the community with these listening sessions. What would you want? What would you look for in a community center here in Manitou Springs?" Numair said.

The building was deconsecrated and reborn with a new name.

"It was Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, and then when it was deconsecrated in March of 2025 we turned it into the Saint Andrew's Community Center," outreach director Marianne Rommerdahl said, "Just because it's not an Episcopal church anymore doesn't mean that it can't still serve the community."

A new purpose

The space where worshipers once sat in pews is now cleared and used for gathering. On one recent day, a meal was offered for people needing something to eat or wanting social interaction. Downstairs, the center houses a food pantry, free medical services, and mental health counseling.

"Now it's, it's filled up every week and people really need it. People really love it here and we're trying to create a loving and accepting environment for everyone," director of operations Elena Arana said.

For regulars like Juan Carlos Martinez, the center has been a lifeline. Martinez used to be unhoused, struggling with mental health issues and self-medicating. With the services and the people who know him personally at St. Andrew's, he is now an advocate for the center and lives a more stable life.

"I'm not too religious, but let me tell you, they've been such a great help and they provided such support in those moments where I was feeling kind of down," Martinez said,"It's nice to see friendly faces and familiar faces over and over again.”

Carrying on a tradition

Members of multiple churches, along with people who don't belong to a church, now work side by side at the gathering place.

"It's always been a central gathering place since the late 1800s and now we're continuing that," Rommerdahl said.

"Now we expect on a weekly basis there's over 200 to 300 people that walk into this building every single week," Holcombe said.

The need has expanded quickly. The center started with services one day a week, and it is now open three days a week.

Events like meetings, weddings, and small concerts can also be scheduled in the space.

"We really just need community partners, people that are willing to, to invest in this place and, um, help keep the lights on," Arana said.

"It feels so right for this space," Numair said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.___

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